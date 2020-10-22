Nordstrom Rack Boot Sale offers UGG, Hunter, Steve Madden, more from $40

Nordstrom Rack’s Boot Sale takes up to 60% off top brands including Steve Madden, UGG, Hunter, Sorel, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Elevate your fall wardrobe with the cozy women’s UGG Mini Classic Boots. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them for $90. The shearling lining adds warmth as well as comfort. They also have pull tabs to make them easy to head out the door and can be styled with jeans or leggings alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Also, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer's Friends and Family Sale that's offering 50% off sitewide, including clearance.

