Save up to 33% on Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Lamps from $117

Amazon is currently offering the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up and Light Therapy Lamp for $131.74 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is $18 under our previous mention, and marking a new 2020 low. This Philips SmartSleep lamp is just as ideal for more peacefully falling asleep or waking up as it is for tackling seasonal affective disorder. Alongside a variety of lighting modes and brightness settings, you’ll also find soothing audio playback, an integrated 2.4A USB port, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 690 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you’ll be able to bring home the smartphone-enabled version of Philips SmartSleep Lamp for $169.95 at Amazon. Down from its $220 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, is cents under our previous mention, and matching the all-time low. With the same feature set as noted above, you’re also looking at a built-in AmbiTrack sensor to offer tips on how to get a better night’s rest by measuring your bedroom’s temperature, noise, light, and humidity levels. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save even more when you ditch the light therapy features by going with the standard Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light for $116.66 at Amazon. Down from $140, you’re only saving $23 here but scoring much of the same sleep-focused featured in a more affordable package that’s rated 4.3/5 stars.

Philips SmartSleep Light features:

Philips Somneo Connected is the Sleep & Wake-up Light designed with a suite of connected, customizable features to help you relax to sleep, and wake up naturally and well-rested. With sunset and sunrise simulation, personalized settings for light and sound, and a light-guided relaxation exercise that brings you to a sleep-conducive state when it’s time for bed

