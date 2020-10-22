Tastefully tidy up your room with Sauder’s Storage Chest: $61 (Reg. $95)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Shoal Creek Storage Chest for $60.82 shipped. That’s $34 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $8. If you have a room that’s in need of a bit more storage, this chest is worth a look. It boasts a white finish that helps deliver a clean look and tastefully-crafted gaps underneath the lid make it easy to lift while also offering some ventilation. Measurements work out to 34.9- by 15.1- by 18.9-inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to cover Command’s $20 Picture Ledge. It’s a great way to take the look of your room even further. Best of all, no tools are required for installation thanks to “revolutionary Command adhesive.”

And don’t forget that you can garner a 2-in-1 storage solution with Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table at $136.50. Not only does it provide room for storing books, blankets, and more, you’ll also be able to comfortably work on a laptop from the couch thanks to its lift-top design. Scoring it while on sale allows you to bag $43 in savings.

Sauder Shoal Creek Storage Chest features:

Versatile piece functions as storage chest or toy box

Standard ventilation and lid stay for safety

Soft White finish

