Refresh your tumbler or water bottle from $9 today at Amazon (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Simple Modern tumblers and water bottles. One standout here is the 32-ounce Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up at $23, it has sat at $20 over the last month or so and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Specifically designed for colder beverages, this model features a double-wall vacuum-insulation with a leak-proof straw lid that’s safe for the top rack of your dishwasher. The stainless steel bottle also carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 17,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now, if it’s just a basic plastic water bottle you need for the gym, take a look at the highly-rated Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle at $9 Prime shipped. Carrying nearly as many 4+ star ratings, this model is the same size as today’s lead deal for less cash, but you won’t get the stainless steel construction here.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Simple Modern Gold Box sale. You’ll find several other styles and options starting from just over $9 Prime shipped including NFL and NCAA-branded bottles.

Check out these deals on Bodum’s double-wall Bistro water bottles and then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle:

Vacuum Insulated: Keep your drink cold for hours with the double-walled, insulated Summit water bottle.

Leak Proof Straw Lid: Our BPA-free Summit Straw Lid is leak-proof when the nozzle is in the closed position; US Patent Pending

Durable: Our Summit water bottles are coated in a durable finish.

The 14-22oz Summit water bottles fit in most cupholders. The 32-84oz Summit water bottles do not fit in most cupholders.

Not intended for Hot Liquids: Pressure may build in the bottle causing leaks or spills. Bottles should be hand washed and straw lid is top rack dishwasher safe.

