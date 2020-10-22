Walmart discounts its onn. 43-inch 4K Smart UHDTV to $88, 70-inch now $298

For a limited time only, Walmart is offering the onn. 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $88 shipped. Upgrade to the 70-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $298 shipped. For comparison, a similar 43-inch 4K TV on Amazon goes for $229, while a comparable 70-inch model fetches $500. Today’s deal saves you as much as $200 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time for TVs of this size and with these features. You’ll find that both TVs feature a 4K resolution, HDR compatibility, and built-in Roku smarts. That means that you’ll be able to stream Netflix, Vudu, Hulu, Prime Video, and much more without the need of buying an additional streaming media player. If you’re wanting to upgrade your home theater, office, bedroom, or any other room in your house with a TV, this is likely some of the best pricing that we’ll see this holiday season on TVs. Act fast, Walmart’s stock is likely to sell out quick tonight. Rated 4+ stars.

Now, it’ll be fairly hard to find a TV that’ll upgrade your home theater at this low of a price. For comparison, TCL’s 32-inch 1080p Smart UHDTV is $150 and this Supersonic 13.3-inch 1080p TV is still $100 at Amazon.

Now, something you should put some of your savings toward is a TV wall mount. It can be used even when you upgrade to a newer panel, and this one is compatible with screens from 37- to 70-inches. That means it’ll fit both models above perfectly, and even has room for you to upgrade in most scenarios. It’s full-motion, so you can easily aim it around your home. Coming in at around $45 (though a Lightning deal has it at $34 right now), this is a fantastic option to upgrade your home theater.

onn. 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Binge on movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more! We insisted on 4K Ultra High Definition for this 43″ LED TV, bringing out more lifelike color, texture and detail. We also partnered with Roku to bring you the best possible content with thousands of channels to choose from, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. Watch via cable, satellite, HDTV antenna or just start streaming from your favorite app. Like the sound of your own voice? You can actually use it with the Roku mobile app to search for a title, artist, actor or director, or just go old-school with our handy remote. We handle all software updates too, automatically, so all you have to worry about is what to watch. Lose yourself in the ultimate viewing experience. Watch onn. with our onn. 43″ Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR.

