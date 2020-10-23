Bag a 48-pack of AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $21 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 48-pack of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $20.87 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2020. These “ultra soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths” are able to delicately clean all kinds of surfaces. In fact, Amazon touts that they’re gentle enough that they “will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces.” Each can be used with or without chemical cleaners and can absorb 8x its weight. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

And if 48 cleaning cloths seems like overkill to you, consider snagging a 24-pack instead at $15. These are identical, but bear in mind that the value won’t be as good. At any rate, keeping some of these around the house is bound to come in handy given how versatile they are.

While we’re on the topic of cleaning, don’t forget that you can score 192-loads of Tide PODS Laundry Detergent for $31. For comparison, you’d typically need to fork over around $44 or more, providing at least $13 in savings. This means each pod costs roughly $0.16 each, making it incredibly affordable to run a load of laundry.

AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths features:

Ultra soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces

Cleans with or without chemical cleaners, leaves lint and streak free results

Absorbs eight times its own weight

Pack comes with three different towel colors (blue, yellow, and white)

Rinse and reuse 100’s of times

Imported; 90% Polyester 10% Polyamide

