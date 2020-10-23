Amazon’s Cole Haan 1-Day Sale offers shoes from $30 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Cole Haan Shoes for men and women. Our top pick from this sale is the Cole Haan Men’s Oxford Shoes from $39.98 shipped. Regularly priced at $80, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These shoes are great for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They’re also breathable, cushioned, and flexible to promote comfort. Better yet, they’re lightweight which is great for traveling and convienience too. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals today and the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deals is the men’s Cole Haan Crosscourt li Runner Shoes that are marked down from $40.69. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $93. These trendy sneakers are a great transition for fall weather but can be worn throughout all seasons. This style will pair nicely with casual wear including jeans, joggers, khakis, and more. You can choose from an array of color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars with over 4,000 reviews.

Cole Haan Crosscourt Sneakers feature:

Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch

Sleek and simple the Grand Crosscourt Sneaker is the perfect way to add some tailored casual style to your every day look

Classic sport inspired oxford in leather suede or textile uppers

Injection molded outsole with rubber pods in heel and forefoot

Grand 360 Design and Engineering comfort technology

Textile lined

