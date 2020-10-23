Amazon’s watch sale takes up to 50% off Citizen, Bulova, more from $25

Today only, as part part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off select watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $126 shipped. Regularly priced at $281, and it’s an Amazon all-time low. This watch can be worn with an array of outfits and is sure to elevate any look. The blue face makes the silver tone of this watch stand out. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another standout for women is the Anne Klein Bracelet Watch that’s on sale for $26.99. Regularly priced at $65, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months. The gold band is very trendy as well as the green watch face. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 870 reviews.

Also, be sure to check out the Amazon Cole Haan Flash Sale that’s offering shoes from just $30 shipped.

Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch features:

Round watch with blue sunray dial featuring three subdials, placed indices, baton hands, and date window at four o’clock

42 mm stainless steel case with anti-reflective sapphire dial window

Japanese quartz movement with analog display

Stainless steel bracelet with fold-over clasp. Lugs – 21,000 mm

Water resistant to 100 m (333 ft): In general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not scuba diving.Band Length:7.5 inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!