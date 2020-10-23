DEWALT’s 247-piece Mechanics Tool Set plunges to $126.50 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 247-piece Mechanics Tool Set (DWMT81535) for $126.35 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and is among the best 2020 pricing we’ve tracked. Adding this DEWALT kit to your setup means you’ll have a 72-tooth ratchet, anti-slip screwdriver, and boatload of sockets at your disposal. Everything fits nicely inside an included case that’s touted as great for “keeping your tools safe.” Snatching up this expansive set ensures you’ll be ready to tackle a large variety of projects. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If a well-differentiated batch of tools is a better fit for your needs, check out CARTMAN’s 136-piece Set at $24. It’s actually an Amazon best-seller and manages to pull off an average 4.6/5 star rating from thousands. This kit aims to deliver the “tools needed for most small repairs around the house.”

And for those of you that have an oscillating tool, now’s a great time to stock up on blades. Yesterday we spotted DEWALT’s 5-piece Kit at $25. This equates to 27% in savings, allowing you to restock at a notable discount. Despite bearing the DEWALT brand, this kit is universal and ready to accommodate “all major brands” with “no adapter required.”

Oh, and don’t forget that today Home Depot is offering up to 40% off power tools from RIDGID, RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more. Swing by the roundup to find our top picks.

DEWALT 247-piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

  • The 72 tooth ratchet allows for a 5 degree arc swing allowing for greater access in tight spaces.
  • The set comes in a durable blow mold case, keeping your tools safe in your house or garage.
  • The anti-slip screwdriver provides maximum comfort during use.

