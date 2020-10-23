eufyCam 2C offers HomeKit Secure Video, 6-month battery, more: 4-cam kit $294 (Reg. $420)

Anker via Newegg is offering the eufyCam 2C 4-Cam Kit for $294.09 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $420 and the 3-camera version fetches $316 right now at Amazon. eufyCam 2C is compatible with HomeKit Secure Video, which means that the Home app on your iPhone or iPad will take full control over the cameras. This includes handling storage, person detection, and much more. Should you not have an iPhone, these cameras are fully functional within the eufy app, meaning it’ll work great on all platforms. Each camera is truly wireless with up to 6-months of battery life per charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want HomeKit compatibility, but not ready to drop serious cash on a smart home security system?? Well, the eufy 2K Security Camera works with HomeKit and is just $40 shipped at Amazon. You’ll lose out on the wireless feature of today’s lead deal, but this camera is perfect for setting up in a garage or office as it needs to be plugged into power to work.

Need something more budget-focused? Wyze Cam is a fantastic choice. You’ll find that it’s just $26 shipped at Amazon and offers 1080p video. No HomeKit compatibility will be found here, but Wyze Cam does work with Alexa and Assistant, making it compatible with multiple other smart home ecosystems.

eufyCam 2C features:

Picture Perfect Surveillance – Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD. The 135° diagonal field of view allows you to see exactly what is happening in and around your home.

Half-Year Security from 1 Charge – Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 180-day battery life from just one charge.

Detailed Night Vision – View recordings or live footage in crisp clarity, even at night, for a clear view of who’s there.

