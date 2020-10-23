Express Friends + Family Sale takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $25

The Express Friends and Family Sale takes 50% off sitewide for its Insider Members (free to sign up). Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Slim Plaid Fit Flannel Shirt that’s currently marked down to $35. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $70. This style is perfect for fall weather and can be layered seamlessly. It also pairs nicely with jeans or khaki pants alike and has stretch for added comfort. Better yet, you can choose from a regular, tall, or short fit. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

