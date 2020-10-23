Score a 5-lb. bag of Halloween chocolate for $15.50 at Amazon (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is now offering the nearly 5-pound Halloween Chocolate Candy Variety Mix for $15.63 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to clip the 20% on-page coupon. Regularly up to $30 or more, this bundle settled down in the $20 range over the last couple weeks and is now at the lowest price we can find. This 250-pack features favorites like M&M’S, Snickers, Twix, 3 Musketeers, and Milky Way in fun and mini size bars. Perfect for at least attempting to make Halloween a little bit more normal this year, this package has a 4+ star rating and comes in a spooky-themed bag. More deals and details below.

Is 5-pounds of chocolate bars too much for you? Score this Fun Size Halloween Chocolate Candy Variety Mix for well under $10 Prime shipped instead, just remember to clip the on-page coupon. This one contains M&M’S, Twix, and Snickers.

There are plenty of ways to get in the Halloween spirit this year. Firstly, jump in to the new Halloween movie sale from Apple for deals from just $1, score Vampyr for FREE with your PS Plus subscription, and check out the FREE Animal Crossing Halloween update. But you’ll also want to browse through Target’s new Halloween line and the new Crate and Barrel x PATCH NYC gear.

More on the Halloween Chocolate Candy Variety Mix:

Contains one (1) 77.58-ounce, 250-piece variety mix bag of M&M’S, SNICKERS, TWIX, 3 MUSKETEERS & MILKY WAY Halloween Chocolate Candy

This assorted mix features fun-sized and minis-sized M&M’S, SNICKERS, TWIX, 3 MUSKETEERS & MILKY WAY

Fill up your Halloween candy bowl with Fun Size and Minis Size chocolate candy bars for handing out to trick-or-treaters

Take this 250-piece candy bag of MARS Chocolate Favorites to your next Halloween party

