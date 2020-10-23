It’s time to head into this weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. You can still Teach Your Monster to Read at home for FREE on iOS, but it’s now time to dive into all of today’s fresh new price drops. Those include titles like Galaxy Trucker, Kintsugi, My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, Rule with an Iron Fish, Crypt of the NecroDancer, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Princess Rapunzel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rule with an Iron Fish: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Obscura Camera: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $9 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: FIFA 21 $40, Crypt of the NecroDancer $4, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Isoland 2: Ashes of Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Picky Music Player: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legends of Andor: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Galaxy Trucker:

The award-winning adaptation of Vlaada Chvátil’s award-winning board game. Build space ships, dodge meteors, and fight off bad guys, all in a quest to be the trucker with the most cosmic credits at the end of the game. Can you build a space ship from sewer pipes? Are you willing to face meteors, pirates, and smugglers? Can you fly a five-engine ship after four engines have been destroyed? Then you are our kind of trucker!We offer good pay, a xenologically diverse crew, and a dynamic work environment. Bonuses paid for prompt delivery.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!