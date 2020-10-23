Logitech Harmony Hub lets your iPhone replace remotes: $70 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Harmony Hub for $69.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $20 off the going rate and comes within $7 of the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked. Say goodbye to fumbling around for one of your many remotes, because Harmony Hub is here to simplify your home theater. It’s able to control eight devices from a smartphone, which is arguably much easier to find. IR commands can even be beamed using a compatible Alexa device. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A more affordable way to ditch a few remotes includes GE’s Universal Remote Control at $6. It steps down to controlling four devices, but that may be all that’s needed for small setups. More than 12,000 Amazon reviewers have left an average rating of 4.2/5 stars.

And since it’s likely that your home theater may be looking a bit dusty, you may want to grab a 48-pack of AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $21. We just spotted this deal a little bit ago and it manages to deliver a new 2020 low while also offering up 20% in savings.

Logitech Harmony Hub features:

Works with Alexa to easily control your home entertainment devices with your voice

Combine up to 8 remotes and countless apps into one easy-to-use smartphone app.

Create customized activities to control your home entertainment. For example, simply tap “Date Night” and Harmony can turn on your Sony Android TV, launch Netflix, dim your Philips Hue smart lights and turn on your Sonos connected speaker

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!