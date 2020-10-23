Macy’s Lowest Prices of the Season Event takes 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

Macy’s Lowest Prices of the Season Event takes 40 to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Ralph Lauren, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Gold Toe 8-Pack Socks for just $12, which is 50% off the original rate. If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer, this would be a great option for the holidays. You can choose from either black or white color options and they feature a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Plus, they will pair perfectly with all of your fall boots for this season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check our fashion guide for additional deals today.

