Magazine titles from $3.50/yr.: Dwell, Wired, GQ, Arch Digest, more

This weekend we are getting some of the best magazine deals of the year as part of DiscountMags’ multi-year bundle event. You can score any four titles in the sale at $16, or $4 a piece, with the fifth, sixth, and seventh titles dropping even lower. And you’ll find just about all of the most popular titles on tap here including Wired, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, Dwell, Architectural Digest, GQ, and many more. Head below for more details.

At any four titles for $16, these are some of the best magazine deals of the year and a great time to either score some discounted titles or to extend your existing subscriptions. While you do have to grab four titles to redeem the special prices here, the deals get even deeper when you add a fifth, sixth, or seventh title to your bundle. More specifically speaking, the first four magazines you choose will drop to $4 a piece, while the fifth and sixth fall to $3.75 each per year with the seventh down at $3.50. Needless to say, this is a particularly notable opportunity at some rock-bottom pricing.

You really can’t go wrong with any of the titles in the sale at these prices. But it is worth pointing out Dwell and Architectural Digest, both of which very rarely drop down to $5 these days, never mind $4 or less.

If you’re not interested in the larger bundle offer here, be sure to browse through the DiscountMags Deals of the Week for additional offers on Astronomy, Outside, Runner’s World, and Wine Spectator. Then go check out the best new books releasing this month and the Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies. You can also still score 100 classic books for your Kindle eBook library for FREE and here’s everything you need to know aboutAmazon’s comic library, ComiXology.

More on Dwell Magazine:

While many design magazines are geared toward professional designers who work with high-budget clients, Dwell magazine is an interior design publication for people of all budgets and lifestyles. With a focus on modern styling, Dwell keeps up with current trends to help you satisfy your inner designer.Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist.

