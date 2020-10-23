Orvis Tent Sale takes extra 20% off Barbour jackets, more from $30

-
FashionOrvis
Get this deal 20% off From $30

The Orvis Tent Sale takes extra 20% off select styles, including Barbour. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s River Road Waxed Jacket that’s currently on sale for $143 and originally was priced at $249. This jacket can be easily layered during cold weather and is a classic style that can be worn for years to come. I also love the flannel interior that’s stylish as well as an added layer to promote warmth. Plus, it features large pockets to store essentials and would be a great gift idea for the holiday season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Carhartt Holiday Gift Guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Orvis

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros to all-time low...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Barbour jackets, vests, more up to 60% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale

60% off Learn More

Eddie Bauer’s Holiday Weekend Event offers deals from $10 + extra 50% off sale

from $10 Learn More

Nordstrom takes up to 40% off Barbour, Cole Haan, Steve Madden, more

40% off Learn More

Eddie Bauer takes 40% off purchase with deals from $30: Jackets, more

$30 Learn More

GAP Factory Cyber Fall Event takes 60% off sitewide: Deals from $10 shipped

60% off Learn More

Columbia, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Stoic, more up to 70% off from just $14

$14 Learn More
50% off

Eddie Bauer Friends + Famliy Sale takes 50% off sitewide including clearance from $20

From $20 Learn More

Marmot offers up to 50% off popular jackets, vests, more from $40 shipped

50% off Learn More