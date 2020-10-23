The Ryzen 9-powered ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 2060 + 1TB SSD hits $1,200, more from $143

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop with 2.3GHz Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB SSD for $1,199.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. For comparison, today’s deal saves you $250 from its regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a Ryzen 9 laptop. You’ll find the 8-core Ryzen 9 4900HS here, which has ample power to both game and tackle heavy workloads like photo and video editing. Not to fall short in the power department, ASUS also included the NVIDIA RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD to handle anything you throw at it. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ready to upgrade to a new monitor? Well, we’re tracking a deal on Samsung’s Odyssey G7 that drops it by over $200. It’s in refurbished condition, but you’ll find a 90-day Samsung warranty included with your purchase. Plus, there are other options available with prices starting as low as $100, so be sure to swing by and view everything on sale if you’re in need of a new display in the office.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: Enjoy everyday gaming with this ASUS notebook PC. The AMD Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM let you run graphics-heavy games smoothly, while the potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics produce high-quality visuals on the 14-inch Full HD display. This ASUS notebook PC has 1TD SSD that shortens load times and offers ample storage.

