Upgrade to Walker Edison’s 80-inch TV Stand at $228 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 80-inch TV Stand for $227.93 shipped. That’s $122 off what it’s been averaging there and comes within $6 of lowest price we have tracked. This light and bright TV stand boasts adjustable shelving that makes it a cinch to tailor it to your home theater’s needs. Two doors allow you to contain video game controllers and the like for a more clutter-free appearance overall. Cable management holes are already in place, ensuring you’ll be able to run power and display cords without having to break a sweat. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to snag Logitech Harmony Hub at $70. This handy home theater add-on lets you use a smartphone to control IR-powered devices. It actually went on sale earlier today at a couple of retailers. Swing by the full deal post to learn more.

And while we’re talking home theater, did you see that Samsung’s new Premiere Smart Projectors are now available? They create up to a 130-inch picture headlined by 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, and more. Best of all, despite making such a large image, they actually take up much less space than a television.

Walker Edison 80-inch TV Stand features:

  • 2 adjustable shelves for customizable storage
  • 2 doors with adjustable soft close hinges
  • Angled metal legs with adjustable rubber feet to protect flooring
  • Cord management ports for tidy cables
  • Made from warp-resistant MDF wood, durable laminate, tempered glass, and painted metal

