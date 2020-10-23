Give your smart home a boost with Wyze’s starter bundle at a low of $69

Home Depot is currently offering the Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle for $69 shipped. For comparison, it originally went for $100, has fetched around $80 lately, and today beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked by $20. Included in this bundle is a camera, two contact sensors, a motion sensor, three bulbs, two plugs, and a microSD card. If you’re looking for one of the best ways to get into smart home gear, Wyze is a great company to begin with. The camera records 1080p and even has motion detection. Through the app, things like the contact and motion sensors, and even the plug or bulb can be automated based on a number of factors. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Do you need HomeKit compatibility? Well, the eufy 2K Security Camera is a great choice. Picking one up forgoes the additional features of today’s lead deal, but gains you HomeKit tie-ins, which could be more beneficial to you. At $40 shipped, it’ll also save you $30, which you can use to put toward a 4-pack of smart plugs for just $20 shipped.

If you need to secure your entire house, eufyCam 2C gets the job done. With up to 6-months of battery life, you can place these cameras anywhere around your home, inside or out. They’re also compatible with HomeKit, making it perfect for the Apple-focused household. Right now, we’re tracking them on sale at $294 shipped, which is over $120 below its regular going rate.

Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle features:

The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack is a great way to make your home a smart home. The Wyze Home Starter Pack includes: a Wyze cam, Wyze sense starter kit, Wyze smart plug 2-pack, a microSD HC card, and 3 Wyze smart bulbs. Makes a great gift.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!