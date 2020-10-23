Add four solar motion-sensing outdoor LED lights to your home for $2.50 each

ZookkiDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $9.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally you’d pay $30 for this 3-pack of lights, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low. If you’re wanting to add some extra light to your outdoor space, be it the side of your house, a porch, or even near your driveway, this is a great way to do it. Each light has a built-in solar panel that recharges the internal battery, meaning there are no wires to run or things to plug-in manually here. You’ll find that each light offers 400-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to illuminate your yard or driveway. Plus, each light has a motion sensor that turns it on only when there’s movement, ensuring the battery lasts all night long. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

It’s hard to find a lower-cost outdoor-rated LED light on Amazon. For example, last night we posted a 4-pack of solar LED lights for $25, which is more than double what today’s lead deal is. They were brighter than the models above, clocking in at 3,000-lumens each, so do keep that in mind.

More on Zookki Outdoor LED Lights:

Just using the Key Pin to activate the solar wall lights and mounting them in seconds with provided plugs and screws . Solar lights outdoor recommended optimum installation height: 6.5-13 feet.

Equipped with 28 bright LEDs, 1200mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery and 400 Lumens Light, charging under sunlight in daytime. No dim mode helps to extend the work time and life span (5000 hours).

The solar lights outdoor sensing range is upto 26 feet with a 120º wide-angle, automatically “ON” within 3-5m at night or in darkness, and “OFF” after about 30s without continuous motion.

