Control your Christmas lights with two Etekcity outdoor remote outlets for $10/ea.

Today only, Woot is offering the Etekcity Weatherproof Outdoor Remote Control Outlet 2-pack for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. You’d normally pay $27 at Amazon for these, with today’s deal saving you 26%. Christmas is just around the corner, and with it come holiday decorations. These outdoor remote outlets will allow you to easily turn on and off your lights or inflatables without leaving the warmth of your home. The included remote can either command both outlets or one individually, though the two plugs on each outlet are tied together. This can make it super simple to turn on or off the decorations outside without having to use timers or other devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Automate your Christmas tree and other indoor gear with a 4-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs. You can pick them up for $19.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, which is a little under $5 each. With compatibility for both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll be able to tie your holiday lights into your smart home’s routines, which makes it super simple to ensure that they turn on and off whenever you want.

If you just want to automate the Christmas tree, pick up a single Wi-Fi smart plug for $7 Prime shipped. While this is a bit more expensive per-plug than the above 4-pack, it does make a single outlet smart for a budget-friendly price. The same Alexa and Assistant compatibility can be found here, delivering voice commands and smart home routines.

Etekcity Outdoor Remote Outlet features:

Outlast the elements with Etekcity’s Outdoor Remote Control Outlet. Proven UV and water-resistant material will guard your devices from the harshest of weather conditions. Save time and money thanks to the outlet’s ability to stop power drainage. The only set up required is taking it out of the box and plugging it in. Whether you need an outlet for holiday lighting or a rainy construction site, this is the perfect tool for your outdoor needs.

