Eureka’s lightweight stick vacuum hits an Amazon low at $93, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $92.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for nearly $120 and today’s deal marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This vacuum is fairly lightweight, weighing in at only 6.3-pounds, making it super simple to carry around the house as you clean up messes. It can convert into a portable hand vacuum as well, making it easy to clean things in tight spaces, stairs, or even inside your car. The LED headlight ensures that you can see dust and debris that you might not have had it not been illuminated. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prefer a robotic vacuum? Well, the Pure Clean Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. With a 90-minute runtime, this vacuum should have plenty of battery life to handle most of, if not all of your house before recharging. Just keep in mind that the overall suction power, and capabilities of this vacuum fall short of today’s lead deal. However, it comes in at $79 shipped on Amazon, saving you a few bucks, while also eliminating the need for you to manually vacuum your home.

Looking for save even more? Well, the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum gets the job done at just $27 shipped on Amazon. Coming in at only 4-pounds, this vacuum is the lightest of the bunch here. You’ll find a 3-in-1 design that allows you to easily transform it into other vacuums, like a handheld or stair tread cleaner. The only thing to remember here is that this vacuum won’t have the same suction power as today’s lead deal.

Eureka Flash Stick Vacuum features:

Multifloor cleaning with fingertip brush roll controls and motorized floor nozzle to easily switch between carpet and hard floor.

Lightweight, at only 6.3 Pounds. Easily converts to a portable hand vacuum for convenient above floor cleaning, reaching tight spaces, stairs and even car interiors.

Advanced swivel steering provides excellent control and makes it easy to maneuver around and reach under furniture and tight spaces.

LED headlights to help find dust or debris that might otherwise be missed under furniture and cupboards.

30ft cord for extended cleaning reach and easy to empty, removeable dust cup. Includes convenient portable storage base, crevice tool and 2-in-1 dusting brush.

