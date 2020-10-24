At $6, it’s time to nab PowerA’s Switch Lite Stealth Case Kit (Save 40%, New low)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Stealth Case Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite for $5.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off what it’s been averaging there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. The kit is comprised of a zippered Switch Lite case, screen protector, and microfiber cleaning cloth. Inside of the case you’ll find a felt lining that’s ready to protect you screen from scratches and scuffs. PowerA backs this kit with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If keeping the screen safe is your primary concern, be sure to check out these Switch Lite Protectors at $5. You’ll score four tempered glass solutions with 99.9% transparency that provide an “optimal, natural viewing experience.” Alongside screen protectors, you’ll also get a micro-fiber cleaning cloth and some wet wipes.

While we’re talking gaming, did you see GameStop’s Holiday Gift Guide? It delivers a bundle of fun present ideas that should make your holiday shopping a bit easier. And who knows, maybe you’ll find something just for you. Swing by our coverage to discover which items stood out to us.

PowerA Stealth Case Kit features:

  • Zippered soft outer shell precisely fits Nintendo Switch Lite
  • Kit includes screen protector with applicator, and microfiber cleaning cloth
  • Internal felt lining with built in play Stand – pair with a POWER A enhanced wireless Controller to use play-stand.
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty: register at PowerA.Com

