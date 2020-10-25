Amazon’s latest Kindle eBook sale has best-selling titles from under $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of top titles for $4.99 or less on Kindle. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of genres included here, so there’s something for just about everyone. Everything will become a permanent addition to your digital library with most reads usually fetching around $10 or so, or even more in some cases. Everything carries stellar ratings across the board, with many of the discounted Kindle eBooks even rocking best-seller status, as well. Head below the fold for all of our top picks.

Kindle sale top picks:

L. Ron Hubbard’s Battlefield Earth synopsis:

In the year A.D. 3000, Earth is a dystopian wasteland. The great cities stand crumbling as a brutal reminder of what we once were. When the Psychlos invaded, all the world’s armies mustered little resistance against the advanced alien weapons.

