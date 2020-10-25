ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robot Vacuum tackles pet hair at a new 2020 low of $112 (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $111.99 shipped. Typically fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new 2020 low. Designed with cleaning up after pets in mind, this robotic vacuum is equipped with a tangle-free suction system, so it won’t be stopped by dog hair and the like. It can run for 140-minutes at a time, and sports scheduling, auto charging, and more to take vacuuming off the chore list. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 8,500 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Ditch the automated cleaning capabilities found in the ILIFE robotic vacuum and opt for the BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster instead. At $43, this highly-rated handheld vacuum is ideal for handling smaller messes and lets you quickly take care of cleaning without busting out the heavy artillery.

Then hit up our home goods guide for even more ways to tackle the mess or upgrade your house, all without having to spend full price. We’re currently tracking a notable discount on this 6-quart multi-cooker, which also happens to double as an air fryer, that’s on sale for just $47.50.

ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

Robot Vacuum Cleaner ILIFE V3S Pro ideal suction machine for Pet Hair Anti-olision and Auto-Load Characteristics: Specification 100 ~ 240V, 50 / 60Hz, works in most countries. 2 Charging mode: Automatic / Manual (Tips: when charging the switch on the body must be ON) 3 Cliff sensors in the bottom that make Robot Vacuum cleaner avoid falling (> = 6 cm in height). 4 Cleaning Mode: Automatic Mode, Point Mode, Edge Mode, Programming Mode. 300 ml dust bucket with more capacity. Nano-fibers Cloth is available for deeper cleaning.

