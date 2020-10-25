Upgrade your photography setup with Neewer ring lights and accessories from $18

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 39% off a selection of Neewer Ring Lights and accessories starting at $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Neewer Advanced 18-inch Ring Light for $67.19. Down from its $96 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks a new all-time low. This 18-inch ring light is a great way to upgrade your photography setup whether its for taking better selfies, adding some better illumination to your Twitch stream, or something else. It pairs with an adjustable stand that’ll let you get different heights depending on the shoot and there’s even an included smartphone clip as well as wireless remote for adjusting brightness. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Neewer deals include:

Neewer Advanced 18-inch Ring Light features:

This ring light can be controlled by 2.4G remote control to set channels, adjust the brightness from 0-100% and color temperature from 3200K-5600K. Special SMD LED design with constant current drive and low power loss, makes sure the photography can get the best possible light from this compact light. Ring head can be 180 ° adjusted to meet different shooting angle needs.

