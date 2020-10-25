Have a backyard movie night with up to 30% off VANKYO projectors and accessories from $27

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of VANKYO projectors and accessories starting at $27. Free shipping is available across the board. One highlight is on the VANKYO 1080p Mini Projector at $89.99. Down from its $120 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a compact design, you’ll easily be able to carry this projector around for setting up movie night just about anywhere. It can display up to 176-inch videos in 1080p with a 3600-lumun brightness. There’s also HDMI, VGA, and USB ports included. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured projector isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to check out all of the other discounts in today’s sale right here. There are some additional projectors as well as accessories like screens and more to round out your kit priced from $27.

VANKYO 1080p Mini Projector features:

VANKYO Wireless Video Projectors brings accessibility, affordability and wireless freedom to you. With especially portable designed for home entertainment, the LED video projector enables to share screen from IOS or Android devices wirelessly and conveniently.

