Save on Apple’s cert. refurb 15-inch MacBook and more from $730

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Apple MacBooks starting at $730 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. One highlight is the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.2GHz/16GB/256GB at $1,529.99. Having originally fetched $2,799, today’s offer is $299 what Apple themselves charge for a refurbished unit and marks the lowest we’ve seen on this model.

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro delivers plenty of value for those looking for a high-end machine on a tighter budget with a 15-inch Retina display, Radeon Pro GPU, Touch ID, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Everything is powered by an i7 2.2GHz processor which is backed by 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to check out all of the other discounted MacBooks on sale at Woot today. Everything is backed by the same 90-day warranty found above, with various other configurations and machines starting at $730.

Then head over to our Apple guide for even more discounts today. While you’ll still be able to score Apple’s upgraded 5K iMac at an all-time low, Amazon has kicked off some discounts on the 2020 iPad Pro lineup alongside a free iPhone SE promotion at Verizon.

15-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more.

