Save up to 32% on at-home workout gear, percussion massagers, more from $32

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of ATIVAFIT Sport Equipment starting at $52.50 with free shipping across the board. In today’s sale, you’ll find a collection of equipment to help build out a home gym ranging from dumbbell sets, and under desk ellipticals to balance ball trainers and more. So no matter what kind of workout you’re looking to get on at home, this sale is worth a closer look. Everything carries 4+ star ratings, as well. Then be sure to head below the fold for a series of massager discounts in today’s Gold Box, as well.

Then when it’s time to start recovering post-workout, Amazon has some discounted RENPHO massagers on sale from $32 as part of its Gold Box today. Our top pick is the RENPHO C3 Deep Tissue Massage Gun at $67.99. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer is 32% in savings, $17 under the previous discount, and a new all-time low. This massage gun is a great way to help ease your body after workouts with 20 adjustable speed settings and six attachments for targeting various muscles. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,300 customers. Be sure to shop all of the deals here.

Or if you’re looking to track all of the exercise, these Garmin deals are surely calling your name now that various smartwatches are up to 43% off starting at $159.

RENPHO C3 Massage Gun features:

Powerful Muscle Massage Gun to Relieve Tension, Stiffness, Pain Effectively. Investing in your health is worth every penny. The RENPHO massage gun uses a brushless motor, bringing 20 adjustable speed force with up to 3200RPM. Choose your desired massage intensity to totally relax after a long day of work or exercise.

