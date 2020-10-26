Today only, Apple’s prev-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro hits all-time low at $499 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering Apple’s 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage for $1,799.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal equates to $499 off the original price, $100 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen to date.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities. Includes a 1-year warranty with purchase.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Jump over to our Apple guide for even more deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and other tech essentials.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

