Amazon’s in-house brand activewear from $7.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off its in-house activewear brand Starter. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s 6-Pack Athletic Crew Socks for $7.50 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks are great for workouts and everyday wear. They’re also sweat-wicking and flexible for added comfort. Plus, you can choose from three versatile color options. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Men’s Jogger Sweatpants that are currently marked down to $12.50, which is down from its regular rate of $25. That’s an Amazon all-time low too and comes in several color options. These are perfect for post workouts, lounging, and more. With nearly 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out the Vineyard Vines Very Merry Sale takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $25. This is a great way to get your holiday shopping done early.

Starter Athletic Crew Socks feature:

  • Starter hangtag doubles as a sticker!
  • Pack of six pairs of crew socks featuring a cushioned footbed for arch support and ventilated panels at the top of the foot for breathability
  • DRI-STAR wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dry
  • Cushioned footbed enhances arch support and comfort
  • Reinforced toe provides outstanding durability, ribbed cuff keeps the sock in place
  • Starter logos at the foot and shin

