Apple’s 27-inch iMac Pro is $1,500 off with this refurb deal

Woot offers Apple’s 27-inch iMac Pro 3.2GHz/32GB/1TB for $3,499.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. That’s nearly $1,500 off the regular new condition price, $300 less than our previous mention, and the best we can find. iMac Pro delivers an upgraded experience centered around a 27-inch Retina display that’s back by an Intel Xeon 3.2GHz processor. Inside you’ll find 32GB worth of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. Includes a full 1-year warranty.

Apple iMac Pro features:

Pros love iMac. So we created one just for you. It’s packed with the most powerful graphics and processors ever in a Mac, along with the most advanced storage, memory, and I/O — all behind a breathtaking Retina 5K display in a sleek, all-in-one design. For everyone from photographers to video editors to 3D animators to musicians to software developers to scientists, iMac Pro is ready to turn your biggest ideas into your greatest work.

