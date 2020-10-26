Apple’s 27-inch iMac Pro is $1,500 off with this refurb deal

-
AppleBest Mac Dealswoot
Get this deal $1,500 off $3,500

Woot offers Apple’s 27-inch iMac Pro 3.2GHz/32GB/1TB for $3,499.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. That’s nearly $1,500 off the regular new condition price, $300 less than our previous mention, and the best we can find. iMac Pro delivers an upgraded experience centered around a 27-inch Retina display that’s back by an Intel Xeon 3.2GHz processor. Inside you’ll find 32GB worth of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. Includes a full 1-year warranty.

Use today’s savings towards a Twelve South BackPack. This nifty accessory puts a shelf on the back of your iMac Pro, enabling extra (out of sight) storage for a hard drive and other accessories. Plus, it matches your iMac’s design so if you do happen to see it, Twelve South’s BackPack generally blends in.

Jump over to our Apple guide for even more deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and other tech essentials.

Apple iMac Pro features:

Pros love iMac. So we created one just for you. It’s packed with the most powerful graphics and processors ever in a Mac, along with the most advanced storage, memory, and I/O — all behind a breathtaking Retina 5K display in a sleek, all-in-one design. For everyone from photographers to video editors to 3D animators to musicians to software developers to scientists, iMac Pro is ready to turn your biggest ideas into your greatest work.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro…

woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
ESR launches the “world’s first” MagSafe compatib...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

$100 off

Apple’s upgraded 5K iMac returns to all-time low pricing with this discount

$2,199 Learn More

Twelve South upgrades your WFH setup with Mac accessories from $30

Shop now! Learn More

Twelve South Amazon sale: Compass Pro $50, StayGo USB-C Hub $90, more

Shop now! Learn More

Bring home the latest 10.2-inch iPad for $299 before Prime Day even starts

$299 Learn More

Twelve South accessories sale: Compass Pro for iPad $53, BookBook cases, more

Shop now! Learn More

Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals: Save on Apple, smartphones, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More
$40

Twelve South’s MagicBridge falls to best price in 6-months at $30 (Save 26%)

$30 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air pre-order discount, Home Depot tool sale, Google Wifi hits $300, more

Learn More