Today’s Gold Box offers up Bissell stick and robot vacs from $160

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 47% off Bissell vacuums and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top picks is the Bissell ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $249.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $320 and today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low price. The 25V battery provides “up to 420 miles per hour for powerful cordless cleaning performance” alongside 3200RPM speeds. You can count on around an hour of runtime on a single charge with its adjustable design making it easy to go from standup stick vacuum to handheld. Includes various attachments and a wall charger. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

For a more hands-off approach, check out the Bissel CleanView Robotic Vacuum at $159.99. That’s down as much as $140 from the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a fully-autonomous design that automates your household cleaning daily. Leverage the smartphone app to adjust settings, startup your sweeper, set schedules, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We already have a number of notable deals in our home goods guide this morning. That includes the Elite Gourmet bread maker at $50 and another solid deal on Instant Pot’s smart Wi-Fi multi-cooker at $80. You’ll find even more home goods deals right here.

Biseel ICONpet Pro features:

  • High-Performance Digital Motor spins at up to 420 miles per hour for powerful cordless cleaning performance.
  • 25V Lithium-Ion Battery offers cordless convenience with three cleaning modes.
  • Our patented Tangle-Free Brush Roll spins up to 3200 RPM, leaving no hair wrap behind and making it the vacuum for pet households.

