Cole Haan’s latest sale offers hundreds of styles under $100 + up to 60% off sitewide

-
FashionCole Haan
Get this deal 60% off Under $100

The Cole Haan Level Up Sale offers deals from under $100. Plus, they’re offering up to 60% off sitewide. Easily update your shoes with deals on boots, loafers, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Boots are an essential for the fall and winter seasons and the 2.0 ZeroGrand Chukka style are a standout from this event. Originally priced at $320, however during the sale you can find them for $160. These boots are cushioned to promote all-day comfort and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. You can choose from three color options and this style was designed to feel like your favorite running shoes. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan. You will also want to be sure to check out the latest Lululemon sale that’s offering deals from $19.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot 1-day grill and patio sale takes up to 40% o...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Cole Haan’s new fall markdowns are up to 75% off + free shipping: Boots, more

75% off Learn More

Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale offers extra 30% off fall boots, sneakers, more

30% off Learn More

DSW Flash Sale takes extra 30% off sitewide: Cole Haan, Steve Madden, more

30% off Learn More

Men’s Wearhouse Shoe Sale offers Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, more starting at $40

$40 Learn More

Hautelook’s Steve Madden Sale takes up to 60% off boots, sneakers, more

60% off Learn More

FRYE boots, sneakers, loafers, more up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack

60% off Learn More

Nordstrom Rack takes extra 40% off shoe clearance: Sperry, Cole Haan, more

40% off Learn More

Jos. A. Bank’s Fall Sale offers up to 80% off sitewide to refresh your look

80% off Learn More