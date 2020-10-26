HP’s 2-in-1 Sprocket printer/camera hits Amazon low of $65.50

Amazon is offering the HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Portable Photo Printer & Instant Camera for $65.70 shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches $100 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re feeling nostalgic, this camera is a great way to travel back in time a bit. You’ll find a camera here capable of capturing images in a 2:3 ratio. This becomes useful because there’s a printer built into the back of this camera, allowing you to turn your digital captures into physical keepsakes within a few seconds. Plus, it stores the pictures on an included 8GB microSD card, and it even connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth for minor edits or for printing pictures that your phone took. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up a spare pack of Z-ink paper. This is what you’ll use in the printer and just $7.50 gives you an additional 20 sheets to use. You can never have enough paper around, because who knows when you’ll want to make a picture of your kid, spouse, or friend a permanent keepsake?

Something else you should consider grabbing is this carrying case. It’s built for the Sprocket and ensures that your new camera/printer combo stays nice and safe whenever you’re on-the-go. Coming in at $10 on Amazon, you’ll find multiple colors and style available here.

HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Printer/Camera features:

Special value bundle – includes one 8GB micro SD card with adapter and 20 sheets of 2×3-inch HP ZINK photo paper for all your snapshots or smudge-proof sticker prints

Instant camera, instant fun – Print and share 2×3-inch snapshots or stickers whenever inspiration hits with this photo printer and instant camera in one

Perfectly portable – about the size of a smartphone, This lightweight, portable photo printer easily fits into a pocket or backpack

Easy wireless phone printing – set up sprocket 2-in-1 at parties and events, and everyone can connect to your mobile printer using Bluetooth connectivity (HP sprocket app required)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!