It is now time to kick the week off with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Kingdom New Lands and many of Friday’s best game deals are still live, but there are plenty of new price drops today. Those include everything from interactive reading experiences to narrative driven mystery titles, Slayaway Camp, Severed, 80 Days, Forgotten Memories, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Service Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 80 Days: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $4 (Reg. $6+)

iOS Universal: Tide Guide: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Princess Rapunzel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rule with an Iron Fish: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Obscura Camera: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

More on Slayaway Camp:

From the twisted mind behind Bejeweled and Peggle (and some other guys) comes a diabolical puzzle game that also happens to be a bloody tribute to the VHS era of videotape horror! No one is safe… no law enforcement enforces the law enough… and no animals or children are harmed… in the summer horror hit of 1984. Starring Mark Meer (Cmdr Shepard from Mass Effect) and Derek Mears (Friday the 13th). Discover dozens of spectacular “Gorepack” kill scenes featuring wood-chippers, lawn mowers, Sumerian demon incantations, and more!

