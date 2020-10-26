LIFX mini white smart bulb hits Amazon low of under $10.50 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the LIFX Mini Dimmable White HomeKit-enabled Smart Bulb for $10.30 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches around $20 or more at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering compatibility with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, this smart bulb works with just about every major smart home platform for simple voice control across all your devices. You’ll find a natural, warm white color balance here and the ability to customize the brightness level to fit your mood. Plus, the best part is that no hub is required, making setup super simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Honestly, this is one of the most budget-focused smart bulbs around. The next best thing we can find is a Sengled dimmable white model for $10 Prime shipped. While it does save you $0.30, you’ll notably miss out on HomeKit functionality here. Plus, Sengled requires you to have their hub, which is another added expense that today’s lead deal just doesn’t have.

Ready to expand your HomeKit setup in more ways than just lighting? Well, be sure to check out this deal we spotted on the August Smart Lock. It works with HomeKit, among other platforms, and is currently on sale for $209 shipped. This saves you over $40 from its regular going rate and is a killer price for a high-quality smart lock.

LIFX Mini Dimmable White Smart Bulb features:

Works with Alexa (Alexa device sold separately), Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant for voice control; Beam Angle: 250 degrees

Easy set up. LIFX screws in like any traditional light bulb. Simply download the app, connect to Wi-Fi and you’re ready to go. No hub needed

Built in Wi-Fi & LIFX cloud. Offers full Lighting control via Wi-Fi with our LIFX iOS, Android and windows 10 apps. Access your bulbs anywhere, anytime via the cloud

Dimmable. Connected Lighting for your space, time of day, and mood. Experience how subtle adjustments in brightness can enhance the comfort of any room

