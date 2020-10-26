Logitech’s G604 LIGHTSPEED wireless mouse hits $70 (30% off), more from $31.50

Amazon is offering the Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $69.99 shipped. For comparison, this is 30% off its regular going rate and is within $1 of its all-time low. You’ll find 15 individual programmable buttons here, with six of them being located by your thumb. This makes it super simple to fully customize the mouse to function however you want, whether you need reload buttons, swap weapons, or just shortcuts in Premiere and Photoshop. It can connect via Bluetooth or the LIGHTSPEED wireless dongle to your computer, meaning it’s super simple to take with you when working on-the-go. Plus, it’s built to last for up to 240-hours on a single AA battery. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other great PC gaming deals.

Other great PC gaming deals:

In need of a new computer? The ASUS ZenBook Duo is a killer laptop. You’ll find two displays here, one of which lives above the keyboard and offers touch capabilities. Right now, it’s down to $1,100, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mouse features:

15 programmable controls: include 6 thumb buttons; fully programmable with G hub software

DUAL CONNECTIVITY: Toggle between convenient Bluetooth and ultra fast 1 mms LIGHTSPEED advanced wireless technology.Bluetooth report rate: 88 133 Hz (7.5 11.25 ms)

Hero 16K sensor: extremely accurate tracking, class leading power efficiency enables up to 240 hours of high performance gaming with 1 AA battery

DUAL MODE HYPERFAST SCROLL WHEEL: Durable metal scroll wheel switches between hyper fast and ratchetted scrolling; Programmable scrolling lets you apply key binds

240 HOURS WITH 1 AA: efficient HERO 16K allows for 240 hours in LIGHTSPEED mode or up to 5; 5 months in Bluetooth mode

