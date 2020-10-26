Nordstrom Rack Sorel Flash Sale takes up to 60% off boots, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Sorel Flash Sale takes up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. This is a great way to get ahead of your holiday shopping and score great deals on boots. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Cheyanne II Nylon Boots that’s marked down to $80. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $130. This style is waterproof and available in two color options. They would be a great option for fall or winter weather and have a memory foam cushioning for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

