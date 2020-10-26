Sunny Health & Fitness’ Folding Treadmill hits $305, more from $14 (Up to $70 off)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill for $304.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and comes within $16 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Armed with a 2.2 peak horsepower drive system, this treadmill is able to propel you at speeds ranging from 0.5 to 9 MPH. For further workout customization runners can adjust incline levels between 0%, 2%, and 4.37%. A built-in device holder is ready to prop up a smartphone or tablet. This way you’ll be able to easily stream encouraging workout videos, your favorite TV shows, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Sunny Health & Fitness deals from $14.

We also spotted the Sunny Health & Fitness Yoga Mat for $13.79 Prime shipped at Amazon. That’s 17% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. This mat is ready to withstand “challenging or vigorous workout sessions” thanks to a tear-resistant design. The entire surface boasts a textured look and feel, providing a bit more grip on both the top and bottom. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

And for those of you that prefer to cycle, don’t forget that Sunny Health & Fitness’ Premium Exercise Bike is down to $304.50. Not only does this offer shave $94 off typical pricing, buyers will also snag it at its lowest 2020 offer to date. This unit features a 40-pound flywheel that helps keep your legs moving alongside a belt-drive system that’s said to require little to no maintenance.

Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill features:

  • 2.20 peak HP drive system provides speeds of 0. 5 – 9 MPH along with 3 manual options for adjusting incline levels (0%, 2%, 4. 37%)
  • Designed for a max user weight of 220 pounds with 49L x 15. 5W inches of running surface
  • Easy folding mechanism and soft drop system helps you unfold your treadmill safely and hands free

