Vineyard Vines Very Merry Sale takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $25

The Vineyard Vines Very Merry Sale takes 40% off gift ideas and extra 40% off clearance with promo code GIFTS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Saltwater 1/2 Zip Pullover that’s marked down to $59. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $99 and it can be worn year-round. You can choose from an array of color options and it will pair nicely with vests, jackets, or over button-down shirts during fall weather. It also features stretch-infused fabric that’s sweat-wicking for added comfort. Rated 4.9/5 stars with over 170 reviews from Vineyard Vines customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

