Woods’ 6,000-lumen work light is a DIY must at $40 shipped

Amazon is offering the Woods 6,000-lumen Portable LED Work Light for $39.99 shipped. Also at Home Depot. For comparison, it went for $85 at Amazon before falling to today’s deal, marking this price a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you have a huge DIY project that’s about to begin, or you just need some extra light while working in the garage, this is the perfect lamp for it. With 6,000-lumens of light output, it’ll easily brighten any scenario. You’ll find an adjustable height here so you can customize it to fit any needs you have. Reviews are slim here as it’s a newer product, but you’ll find a collective 4.6/5 star rating over at Amazon right now.

Take a step down to save some cash. This 5,000-lumen LED work light is available on Amazon for $33 shipped right now. It lacks the included adjustable tripod, and offers a reduction in brightness by around 16%. But, overall, 5,000-lumens is plenty to brighten up a job site when you’re working in the dark.

Need pin-point lighting? Streamlight’s LED Microstream rechargeable flashlight is a great choice. Right now, it’s available at an Amazon low of $23.50 Prime shipped, offering up both 150- and 250-lumen brightness options. I personally own this light and absolutely love it if I need illumination without having to carry a larger flashlight.

Woods Portable LED Work Light features:

Introducing the new Woods Pro Work Lights. Woods offers you a wide array of portable lights for any job. All come with bright LEDs that shine at a Neutral white 4000K color temperature. These lights also come in a variety of sizes and heights with single or dual head options. They also all come in hi-vis Woods orange with a rugged, die cast aluminum housing and heat sink. All lights are also come with Easy-to-adjust ratcheting head angle adjustment that does not slip over time.

