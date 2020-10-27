Champion, Jockey, more from $6 Prime Shipped at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Champion, Jockey, Russell Athletic and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Russell Dri-Power Fleece Sweatshirt for $11.89 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $19, that’s the lowest price in over a year. This sweatshirt is perfect for fall weather and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. You can choose from an array of fun color options and pair it with sweatpants, jeans, or khakis. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 4,600 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal for women is the Champion Fleece Open Bottom Pants that are marked down to $11.99. Regularly these pants are priced at $20 and that’s matched with the all-time low. These pants are great for post-workouts, lounging, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 4,000 positive reviews.

Finally, you will want to check out Macy’s Black Friday ad that just released with notable deals on kitchenware, apparel, and tech.

Russell Dri-Power Fleece Sweatshirt features:

Russell Athletic, the pioneer, inventor and created of the Sweatshirt

Medium-weight 9 oz fleece keeps in body heat so you can stay warm

Dri-Power technology wicks sweat away, keeping you warm and dry

Ribbed waistband and cuffs provide a comfortable, secure fit

V-notch at the crew neck adds modern detail to this timeless athletic staple

