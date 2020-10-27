Champion, Jockey, more from $6 Prime Shipped at Amazon, today only

-
AmazonFashion
Get this deal 30% off From $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Champion, Jockey, Russell Athletic and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Russell Dri-Power Fleece Sweatshirt for $11.89 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $19, that’s the lowest price in over a year. This sweatshirt is perfect for fall weather and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. You can choose from an array of fun color options and pair it with sweatpants, jeans, or khakis. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 4,600 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal for women is the Champion Fleece Open Bottom Pants that are marked down to $11.99. Regularly these pants are priced at $20 and that’s matched with the all-time low. These pants are great for post-workouts, lounging, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 4,000 positive reviews.

Finally, you will want to check out Macy’s Black Friday ad that just released with notable deals on kitchenware, apparel, and tech.

Russell Dri-Power Fleece Sweatshirt features:

  • Russell Athletic, the pioneer, inventor and created of the Sweatshirt
  • Medium-weight 9 oz fleece keeps in body heat so you can stay warm
  • Dri-Power technology wicks sweat away, keeping you warm and dry
  • Ribbed waistband and cuffs provide a comfortable, secure fit
  • V-notch at the crew neck adds modern detail to this timeless athletic staple

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Apple Halloween week movie sale discounts Harry Potter,...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Nautica apparel up to 50% off during Amazon’s early Prime Deals

50% off Learn More

Amazon’s offering up to 60% off Lacoste apparel from $18 Prime shipped

60% off Learn More

Amazon in-house activewear from $6 Prime shipped: Joggers, jackets, more

$6 Learn More

Amazon’s in-house baby and kids clothing from $7 Prime shipped, today only

30% off Learn More

Herschel Supply Co. backpacks, duffels, more from $20 Prime shipped at Amazon

45% off Learn More

ECCO, Rockport, more from $40 shipped during Amazon’s Prime Day

$40 Learn More

Under Armour Amazon Prime Day Deals at up to 50% off from just $10

$10 Learn More

Amazon’s in-house fashion brands from just $10 Prime shipped, today only

$10 Learn More