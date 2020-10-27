Amazon is launching a new LEGO promotion today, taking $10 off orders of $50 or more on select kits with free shipping. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout. There are a variety of eligible sets here, from themes including Star Wars, Marvel, Minecraft, Minions, Speed Champions, and more, making it hard to go wrong mixing and matching builds to hit the required threshold. So be sure to shop the entire collection of eligible creations right here and then head below the fold for some additional cash discounts on LEGO kits from $12.

Another notable LEGO deal today is on the Star Wars Buildable Yoda set for $84.99 at Amazon. Down from $100, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale, saves you 15%, and marks a new all-time low. While the new, and much more adorable, LEGO Baby Yoda set is due out at the end of the month, you can bring home this 1,771-piece creation of the OG Yoda himself straight out of Attack of the Clones complete with a brick-built lightsaber, display plaque, and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Other notable LEGO discounts:

Speaking of Star Wars, be sure to check out all of the new Mandalorian gear that launched yesterday including a series of themed adidas sneakers and plenty of other Baby Yoda collectibles. And on the LEGO front, last week we got a first look at the new 1,300-piece Sesame Street set which enters as the most recent Ideas creation.

LEGO buildable Yoda features:

Add to any fan’s collection with two Yoda LEGO Star Wars characters in one set! This intricately detailed 75255 display model of powerful Jedi master Yoda is based on the character from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. The collectible figure includes a posable head and eyebrows, moving fingers and toes, and Yoda’s signature green Lightsaber.

