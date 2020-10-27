Three illuminated outlets adorn Amazon’s 15-Ft. Extension Cord: $16.50 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 15-foot Lighted Outdoor Extension Cord for $16.30 shipped. That’s 18% off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked in months. This AmazonBasics solution boasts a heavy-duty design that’s ready to withstand both indoor and outdoor use-cases. Instead of offering up a single outlet, it provides three. Even better, each one is illuminated, making it a cinch to plug things in at dimly-lit environments or at night. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you don’t require illuminated outlets, you could opt for Amazon’s 10-foot Extension Cord at $12. Bear in mind that it’s a bit shorter, but should still be a good solution for when you need just a bit more reach. One other difference to take into account is that you’ll only have one outlet on the end instead of three.

And for projects that only require some drilling or screw driving, be sure to check out this deal on CRAFTSMAN’s 20V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. You can snag it for $59, which works out to $20 off typical pricing. The kit includes a drill/driver, 20V MAX battery, and charger.

AmazonBasics Lighted Extension Cord features:

  • Heavy-duty 3-outlet lighted 12-gauge, 3-wire extension cord for job sites, workshops and general indoor/outdoor use
  • Female plug lights up when cord has power
  • Durable, clear-molded plugs resist wear and tear
  • Rated for 15 Amps, 125V, and 1875 Watts; quality 12-gauge copper wire
  • Weather-safe SJTW outer jacket for durability

