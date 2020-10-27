Purify your space with the Blueair Pure 411 at 25% off: $90 shipped (Today only)

Amazon is now offering the Blueair Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier for $89.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $120, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since December of last year. This model is rated for spaces up to 161-sq. ft. and is designed to capture “99% of common airborne PM 2.5 pollutants” including allergens, odors, smoke, mold spores, dust mites, and pet dander. The outer pre-filter can be washed and flipped out for the included grey or black colorway to match your decor as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now you could use some of your savings to score some extra internal filters for the Blueair above, or just opt for a more affordable model altogether. If this miniature option at $24 won’t cut it, take a look at the Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter variant for slightly less than today’s lead deal. This one carries even better ratings from over 23,000 Amazon customers and is rated for slightly larger spaces as well.

While we are on the subject, be sure to check out the Siri-ready Dyson Pure Humidify fan as well as our video review for the Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for the rest of today’s best offers for around the house.

More on the Blueair Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier:

3-Part Filtration System Captures 99% of Common Airborne PM 2.5 Pollutants Such As Allergens, Odors, Smoke, Mold Spores, Dust Mites and Pet Dander

Activated carbon filter removes common odors caused by smoke, pets, cooking, dorm room smells and gases (VOCs) as well as smoke caused by wildfires.

Washable pre-filter captures large particles such as dust and pet hair and can be changed to match any décor. Dark blue and grey pre-filters are included and other colors can be purchased separately

