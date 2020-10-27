Don’t miss 56% of savings on Bosch’s 21-piece Gold Oxide Drill Bit Set, now $10

-
AmazonHome GoodsBosch
Get this deal Reg. $22 $10

Amazon is offering the Bosch 21-piece Gold Oxide Drill Bit Set for $9.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Shipping is delayed by a few days or so. Matched at Lowe’s. Today’s deal works out to 56% off and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $7. Adding this general-purpose drill bit set to your shop ensures you’re ready to tackle a wide variety of projects involving wood, plastic, and metal. Every piece in this kit is coated in gold oxide, helping provide a longer life thanks to its heat-resistant properties. A compact carrying case makes everything easy to haul and keep organized. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While it doesn’t have as many bits, opting for Neiko’s Ratcheting Set will reduce spending to under $9. Another perk is that it can squeeze into tight spaces thanks to its 90-degree form-factor. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by more than 3,700 Amazon shoppers.

And if you prefer DEWALT, be sure to have a look at the discount we spotted yesterday. It encompasses the 14-piece Black-Oxide Drill Bit Set at a low of $10. Buyers will garner 33% in savings, making now an excellent time to strike.

Bosch 21-piece Gold Oxide Drill Bit Set features:

  • Versatile general-purpose drill bit set – features Gold oxide coating; shanks that fit standard three-jaw drills; and use in drilling wood, plastic and Light-gauge metal
  • Bits 1/8 in. And larger – feature 135° split points on the tips to reduce bit walking
  • Gold oxide coating – provides longer bit life by resisting heat buildup
  • Standard shank diameters – fits standard three-jaw drills, both corded and cordless
  • Universal drilling applications – designed for general-purpose drilling in wood, plastic and Light-gauge metal

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Bosch

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Apple Halloween week movie sale discounts Harry Potter,...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

At 33% off, DEWALT’s 14-piece Black-Oxide Drill Bit Set has returned to its low of $10

$10 Learn More

CRAFTSMAN’s 53-Pc. Drill/Driver Set falls as low as $15 (Save 25%)

From $15 Learn More

Bosch’s 34-Pc. Bit Set returns to best Amazon price in months, now $13.50

$13.50 Learn More

Tackle projects with DEWALT’s 21-Pc. Titanium Drill Bit Set: $20 (Save 29%)

$20 Learn More

Bosch’s 65-Pc. Drilling and Driving Set hits 2020 Amazon low of $18 (Save 33%)

$18 Learn More

CRAFTSMAN 85-Pc. Bit Set falls under $18 at Amazon (30% off), more from $10

From $10 Learn More

Tackle your next DIY project with BLACK+DECKER tools from $29 on Prime Day

From $29 Learn More

Add a deadbolt to metal or wood doors with CRAFTSMAN’s Hole Saw Kit, now $20

$20 Learn More