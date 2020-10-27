Don’t miss 56% of savings on Bosch’s 21-piece Gold Oxide Drill Bit Set, now $10

Amazon is offering the Bosch 21-piece Gold Oxide Drill Bit Set for $9.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Shipping is delayed by a few days or so. Matched at Lowe’s. Today’s deal works out to 56% off and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $7. Adding this general-purpose drill bit set to your shop ensures you’re ready to tackle a wide variety of projects involving wood, plastic, and metal. Every piece in this kit is coated in gold oxide, helping provide a longer life thanks to its heat-resistant properties. A compact carrying case makes everything easy to haul and keep organized. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While it doesn’t have as many bits, opting for Neiko’s Ratcheting Set will reduce spending to under $9. Another perk is that it can squeeze into tight spaces thanks to its 90-degree form-factor. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by more than 3,700 Amazon shoppers.

And if you prefer DEWALT, be sure to have a look at the discount we spotted yesterday. It encompasses the 14-piece Black-Oxide Drill Bit Set at a low of $10. Buyers will garner 33% in savings, making now an excellent time to strike.

Bosch 21-piece Gold Oxide Drill Bit Set features:

Versatile general-purpose drill bit set – features Gold oxide coating; shanks that fit standard three-jaw drills; and use in drilling wood, plastic and Light-gauge metal

Bits 1/8 in. And larger – feature 135° split points on the tips to reduce bit walking

Gold oxide coating – provides longer bit life by resisting heat buildup

Standard shank diameters – fits standard three-jaw drills, both corded and cordless

Universal drilling applications – designed for general-purpose drilling in wood, plastic and Light-gauge metal

