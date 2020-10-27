Bring home a top-rated massage chair, more from $20 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Comfier via Amazon is offering up to 30% off massage products. Deals start at $20.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the COMFIER Massage Seat Cushion with Heat for $39.86. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $55 or more. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include 10 vibrating motors, multiple heat settings, and an all-in-one design that makes it perfect for adding to your lounge chair. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Comfier Heating Pad for Back Pain at $27.96. It typically goes for around $40. Today’s deal is another all-time low. This model wraps around your back and offers up heating pads for your lumbar and abdominal regions. Built vibration motors deliver “a soothing massage.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals on Comfier massage products starting at $20. With colder weather on the horizon, now is a great time to score a new massager with heat to help keep your muscles in good shape this winter. Just be sure to act quickly, as some listing in today’s sale are beginning to go out of stock.

COMFIER Massage Seat Cushion with Heat features:

The back massager with 10 vibrating motors and heat function, provides soothing gentle massage for back, thighs to help relieve stress, tension and muscle pain. It is vibrating massager only, not a shiatsu massager with roller balls.

