We are now tracking a host of early Disney holiday deals as part of its “Holideals sale” event. That includes $10 off a series of official Disney toys as well as notable price drops on the collectible classic doll figures including many of your favorite Disney princesses and much more. The deals start from just $8.50 today and you’ll receive free shipping in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Early Disney holiday deals:

These early Disney holiday deals are a great way to scratch some upcoming Christmas gifts off your list well ahead of the shopping bonanza that’s about to kick-off. It will only be a couple weeks (or less at this point) before the most popular gear starts to sell out, shipping times begin to slip, and the most sought-after products become nearly-impossible to get for the big day. With today’s early Disney holiday deals though, you can avoid much of that mess.

Specifically speaking, shopDisney is now offering $10 off a wide selection of official toys you can browse through right here, but you’ll also find its collectible Classic Disney Dolls on sale for $12.95 across the board. Down from the usual $17+, this is great opportunity to fill out your collection or score a special gift for that special someone.

The Disney Animators’ Collection Mega Figurine Set falls into both categories here and is now 20% off at $39.95. Currently fetching a bloated $73 via the official Disney Amazon store, today’s deal is the best price we can find. “Walt Disney Studios animators have reimagined 20 of their most beloved characters as adorable toddlers in this mega figurine set.” It features fully sculpted mini-figures of Snow White, Merida, Tiana, Belle, Mulan, Elena of Avalor, Tinker Bell, Cinderella, Jasmine, Aladdin, Rapunzel, and many more. Rated 4+ stars.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the early Disney holiday deals right here. While we are talking Disney, holiday shopping, and toys, be sure to check out the new Mandalorian adidas sneakers and the other new Baby Yoda releases that just hit. Then go feast your eyes on the 3,200-piece Mos Eisley Cantina LEGO kit, all of the Star Wars gear in Target’s latest Toy Book, and Amazon’s first toy list for the holiday shopping season.

More on the Disney Animators’ Collection Mega Figurine Set:

Walt Disney Studios animators have reimagined 20 of their most beloved characters as adorable toddlers in this mega figurine set. The fully sculpted mini-figures are collected together in one bountiful boxed gift set. Characters include toddler versions of Snow White, Merida, Tiana, Belle, Mulan, Elena of Avalor, Tinker Bell, Cinderella, Jasmine, Aladdin, Rapunzel, Pocahontas, Boo, Aurora, Ariel, Eric, Lilo, Wendy, Moana, and Alice.

